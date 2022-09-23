Four Milford Businesses Targeted by Burglars

Four businesses in Milford are left picking up the pieces following a string of burglaries in the city on Friday.

“For Milford, it’s pretty shocking,” store manager Furkan Tas said.

PuffCity smoke shop was one of the four businesses targeted by burglars Friday morning, according to authorities.

“Took a few small stuff, the door was actually more to replace,” Tas said.

According to the store manager, the suspects used a rock and baseball bat to break in through the front door. They then left with rolling paper and a hookah device, estimated to cost upwards of $600.

The incident also impacted business hours.

“Business was open at like 1:30 in the afternoon, we did lose some business unfortunately, but we are up and running,” Tas said.

According to Milford police, officers responded to three other locations, including KS Mart at about 4:40 a.m.

“So the alarm went off because of the glass break, the officers saw that there was damage to the front of, that something had been thrown to the window, that a burglary occurred,” officer Marillisa Anania said.

An employee at the convenience store said the suspects took money and cigarettes. The storefront on Bridgeport Avenue remains boarded up.

At 6:10 a.m., police were notified of another burglary at Viola Wine & Liquor Store. Authorities said at this location, suspects took two cash registers. The business was closed all day Friday.

Anania said a fourth burglary was interrupted at 6:40 a.m. at Fairway Liquor, also on Bridgeport Avenue. The store owner said the suspects used a rock and metal piece to smash the door, but they were unable to get in.

“The fourth one, they saw three males standing outside, as the officers approached them, the males got into the vehicle, in a stolen black Mercedes and drove off,” Anania said.

The black Mercedes was reported stolen out of Bridgeport and was located in Ansonia on Friday, with no one inside of the vehicle, according to police.

“So it didn’t lead us to any further description of the suspect,” Anania said.

The police department is investigating and are yet to determine if the crimes are connected.

“We want to make sure we thoroughly review all of the surveillance footage to make sure we understand who the suspects are for each incident and then from there, see if they are related,” Anania said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milford Police Detective Bureau at 203-877-1465.