Four of five Sacred Heart students injured in Fairfield crash released from hospital

Four of the five Sacred Heart University students who were injured in a crash in Fairfield last month have been released from the hospital.

An Uber driver and five students – four young women and a young man -- were seriously injured in the two-car crash near Sacred Heart University early on the morning of Friday, Sept. 29.

Police said they received several 911 calls around 12:04 a.m. and police officers found an Audi and a Toyota Corolla had been involved in the crash.

An Uber driver was driving the 2021 white Toyota Corolla, transporting four female Sacred Heart University students, according to police. They said it appeared that the young women were returning to campus when the crash happened.

The male Sacred Heart University student was the only person in the 2018 black Audi, which had flipped over, and he was taken to St. Vincent’s Medical Center, in critical condition, police said.

The Corolla was going across Park Avenue to Jefferson Street and the Audi was going east on Jefferson Street when it hit a curb, which pushed it into the westbound lane and the vehicles collided, police said during a news conference.

Police said Monday that all of the victims have been released except one male student.

The crash remains under investigation.