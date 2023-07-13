Four parks along the Connecticut River closed due to flooding

Residents lined up on the outskirts of Great River Park in East Hartford Thursday in disbelief of the view.

“I have never seen it this high in my life,” Christine Brazalovich of East Hartford said.

“It makes me upset that such a beautiful place is under water,” Matthew Stockman of Vernon said.

Great River Park is maintained by Riverfront Recapture, a nonprofit organization that operates four parks along the Connecticut River in East Hartford and Hartford.

All four parks - Great River Park, Charter Oak Landing, Mortensen Riverfront Plaza and Riverside Park - are closed due to flooding.

Director of Operations Chris Hayes said the four sites oftentimes experience flooding during the spring months when the snow melts, but it is rare to see high waters during the summer months.

“The last time we saw this in the summer, at this height, would have been in 2011 due to Hurricane Irene,” Hayes said.

A concert at the amphitheater at Great River Park was postponed due to the flood waters.

“People look forward to Thursday night, they absolutely look forward to it,” East Hartford Assistant Parks and Recreation Director Sean Dwyer said. “It is built to have flooding issues, it’s still pretty crazy, I can’t believe it.”

Hayes said the team is prepared to cleanup and make any repairs needed once the water washes away.

“As the water recedes, what we will have to do is begin going in with a mix of heavy equipment, water pumps and wash all that is left behind. A layer of mud is left behind whenever you have a high-water event like this, we will have an electrician to check power outlets and things that went underwater,” Hayes said.

A concert scheduled for Saturday at Mortensen Riverfront Plaza has also been postponed. Reschedule dates have not been announced.

According to Riverfront Recapture, the Riverfront Food Truck Festival is still on schedule for July 20 at Mortensen Riverfront Plaza.

More information is available here.