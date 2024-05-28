Waterbury

Four people injured in Waterbury shooting: police

NBC Connecticut

Police are continuing to investigate after they say four people were shot Tuesday night.

It all happened around 7 p.m. when police were notified that shots had been fired on Mitchell Avenue.

Investigators found evidence that shots had been fired outside, though it is unclear if all four had been shot at that location.

The extent of their injuries, as well as their ages, weren't immediately known.

Part of Mitchell Avenue is closed while police investigate.

