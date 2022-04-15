Four People Taken to Hospital After Boating Crash in North Stonington

Four people were transported to the hospital after a boating crash, including one child who received CPR at the scene, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP).

DEEP said they responded to Wyassup Lake in North Stonington Friday evening after a report that a boat with four passengers was overturned.

A child was given CPR at the scene and was taken to the hospital. Three others were transported for evaluation, DEEP officials said.

The accident is under investigation.

