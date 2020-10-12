Four Shootings, Including a Homicide, in Hartford Since Friday

Hartford police are investigating four shootings since Friday and one was a homicide.

The first shooting happened around 9:14 p.m. Friday on Main Street and the man who was shot in the back is in critical condition. Police said they found the victim on the sidewalk and there was evidence of gunfire at 1994 Main St.

The victim was transported to St. Francis Hospital and they have not been able to interview him about what happened.

Around 12 minutes later, at 9:26 p.m., there was a homicide on Henry Street.

Police said they received reports that two people were shot and found 40-year-old Victor Garcia, of Hartford, suffering from several gunshot wounds and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man was also shot several times. He was transported to Hartford Hospital, where he is listed in serious, stable condition.

Police said the shooting happened in the back parking area of 40 Henry St. and they found firearms and evidence of gunfire in the rear yard and a parked vehicle.

A man was shot in the leg on Main Street around 12:47 a.m. Saturday after a short argument with a group of young adults and one shot him, police said.

The victim’s finger was also grazed. He is cooperating with police and the investigation is underway.

The victim of another shooting was dropped off at Hartford Hospital around 6:20 p.m. Sunday. The man told police that he’d been shot in the area of Alden Street and Wethersfield Avenue, but police suspect he might have been injured in a shooting in Meriden. They said Shot spotter did not go off, there were no 911 calls and police did not find any evidence.

The victim is not cooperating with police and they have notified Meriden police.

Officers responded to Zion Street just before 3 a.m. Monday after Shot spotter went off. The two victims, a woman and a man, went to Hartford Hospital by a private vehicle to be treated.

Police said the man was shot in the back and shoulder and the woman was shot in the face. The injuries are not considered to be life-threatening, according to police.

Police said both victims were sitting in the back of the vehicle when they were shot.