Four State Swimming Areas Closed: DEEP

Four swimming areas the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection monitors are closed.

DEEP released a water quality report on Wednesday and said Gay City in Hebron, Lake Waramaug in Kent and Pachaug State Forest in Voluntown are closed and being retested today,

The swimming area of Mashamoquet Brook State Park in Pomfret is closed for maintenance reasons.

DEEP collects water samples at state parks and beaches each week and has them tested for bacteria. Local health departments are responsible for sampling municipal beaches and swimming areas, so those results are separate.

These locations are closed:

Gay City State Park in Hebron

Lake Waramaug State Park in Kent

Mashamoquet Brook State Park in Pomfret

Pachaug State Forest (Green Falls Pond) in Voluntown

These locations are open: