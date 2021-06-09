Four State Swimming Areas Closed: DEEP

Four swimming areas the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection monitors are closed.
DEEP released a water quality report on Wednesday and said Gay City in Hebron, Lake Waramaug in Kent and Pachaug State Forest in Voluntown are closed and being retested today,
The swimming area of Mashamoquet Brook State Park in Pomfret is closed for maintenance reasons.
DEEP collects water samples at state parks and beaches each week and has them tested for bacteria. Local health departments are responsible for sampling municipal beaches and swimming areas, so those results are separate.
These locations are closed:
- Gay City State Park in Hebron
- Lake Waramaug State Park in Kent
- Mashamoquet Brook State Park in Pomfret
- Pachaug State Forest (Green Falls Pond) in Voluntown
These locations are open:
- Hammonasset Beach State Park in Madison
- Rocky Neck State Park in Niantic
- Sherwood Island State Park in Westport
- Silver Sands State Park in Milford
- Black Rock State Park in Watertown
- Burr Pond State Park in Torrington
- Chatfield Hollow State Park in Killingworth
- Cockaponset State Forest (Pattaconk) in Chester
- Day Pond State Park in Colchester
- Gardner Lake State Park in Salem
- Hopeville Pond State Park in Griswold
- Indian Well State Park in Shelton
- Mount Tom State Park in Litchfield
- Quaddick State Park in Thompson
- Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield
- Stratton Brook State Park in Simsbury
- Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middlefield
- Wharton Brook State Park in Wallingford