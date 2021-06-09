Connecticut parks and beaches

Four State Swimming Areas Closed: DEEP

NBC Universal, Inc.

Four swimming areas the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection monitors are closed.

DEEP released a water quality report on Wednesday and said Gay City in Hebron, Lake Waramaug in Kent and Pachaug State Forest in Voluntown are closed and being retested today,

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The swimming area of Mashamoquet Brook State Park in Pomfret is closed for maintenance reasons.

DEEP collects water samples at state parks and beaches each week and  has them tested for bacteria. Local health departments are responsible for sampling municipal beaches and swimming areas, so those results are separate.

These locations are closed:

  • Gay City State Park in Hebron
  • Lake Waramaug State Park in Kent
  • Mashamoquet Brook State Park in Pomfret  
  • Pachaug State Forest (Green Falls Pond) in Voluntown    

Stories from NBCLX

LX, or Local X stands, for the exponential possibilities of storytelling in our communities.

food 3 hours ago

Daym Drops Wants You to Remember the Love That Goes Into Food

my new favorite olympian 4 hours ago

How To Listen to My New Favorite Olympian Podcast Episodes

LX 4 hours ago

Free Weed, Beer and Guns? Vaccine Incentives Get Creative

These locations are open:

  • Hammonasset Beach State Park in Madison
  • Rocky Neck State Park in Niantic
  • Sherwood Island State Park  in Westport
  • Silver Sands State Park in Milford
  • Black Rock State Park in Watertown
  • Burr Pond State Park in Torrington
  • Chatfield Hollow State Park in Killingworth
  • Cockaponset State Forest (Pattaconk) in Chester
  • Day Pond State Park in Colchester
  • Gardner Lake State Park in Salem
  • Hopeville Pond State Park in Griswold
  • Indian Well State Park in Shelton
  • Mount Tom State Park in Litchfield
  • Quaddick State Park in Thompson    
  • Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield
  • Stratton Brook State Park in Simsbury
  • Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middlefield
  • Wharton Brook State Park in Wallingford

This article tagged under:

Connecticut parks and beaches
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us