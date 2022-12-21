Four Taken to Hospital After Fire in New Haven

Four people were taken to the hospital after a fire in New Haven early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responded to Howard Avenue at 12:38 a.m. and found heavy fire at the two-family home.

Fire officials said the initial reports were that someone was trapped, but they determined that everyone had gotten out on their own.

Two people were transported to the hospital by ambulance and a mother and daughter went to the hospital in a private vehicle, officials said. Two of the four people remain hospitalized.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The fire was under control as of 2 a.m. The fire investigative unit is working to determine a cause of the fire and the Red Cross is helping two families that are displaced.