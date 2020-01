Four people were transported from the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Route 4 in Burlington on Monday morning, according to a Tweet from the Fire Department.

Fire and EMS crews responded to a two car accident with extrication. Total of four patients transported. Route 4 closed between Route 69 and Upson Rd. Detours are in place, expect traffic delays.



Photos: Michael Boucher, PIO pic.twitter.com/82LhyhWubz — Burlington Fire (CT) (@BurlingtonFD) January 6, 2020

Fire and EMS crews responded, and Route 4 is closed between Route 69 and Upson Road.

Fire officials posted that there are detours and drivers should expect traffic delays.