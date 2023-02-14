Four Teens Suspected of Setting Fire at Park in Wallingford Arrested

Four teens are suspected of setting the playscape at Doolittle Park in Wallingford on fire in October and have been arrested.

Firefighters responded to the park a little after 11 p.m. on Oct. 29 and found the playscape engulfed in flames as well as small fires that had been started on a basketball court and in a nearby portable toilet, police said.

The Wallingford fire marshal determined that the fires were intentionally set and conducted an investigation, along with police.

Four Wallingford teens were arrested and charged with criminal mischief in the first degree and conspiracy to commit criminal mischief in the first degree and they are scheduled to appear in the superior court of juvenile matters, according to police.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Police said three of the teens are 15 and one is 16.

The damage to the playground was expected and police said the cost of repairing the playground is estimated at $69,000 and the Wallingford Town Council will be discussing playground replacement at a meeting tonight.

Police Chief John Ventura said in a statement that there is an open bid for a surveillance system at Doolittle. He said the department is confident that the company that gets the bid will provide the system needed to ensure the safety of the community while protecting town property.

He added that there have been several issues youth causing issues for merchants in the Center Street and Simpson Court areas, along with the Wallingford Public Library and there have been complaints of theft, inappropriate behaviors, trespassing, vaping, and bicycles being used “in a menacing manner” on and off the roads.

He said there have been discussions on initiatives to address negative behaviors and a bicycle ordinance is in the works.

Police and Youth and Social Services have also created the Wallingford Juvenile Diversion Program, the chief added.