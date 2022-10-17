Fourth CT Powerball Ticket in a Week Wins $50,000

One Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut for the drawing Saturday night won $50,000 and it’s the fourth one this week.

The winning Powerball numbers Saturday night were 32-37-40-58-62 and the Powerball was 15.

The winning Connecticut ticket matched four numbers and the Powerball. The ticket did not have Powerplay.

The next Powerball drawing is Monday night and the jackpot is estimated at $480 million.

The cash value is $242.2 million.

On Wednesday, Oct. 12, one Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut won $50,000. The winning numbers were 14-30-41-42-59 and the Powerball was 6.

On Monday, Oct. 10, two Powerball tickets sold in the state won $50,000. The winning numbers were 3-6-11-17-22 and the Powerball was 11.