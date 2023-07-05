Fourth of July ‘weekend': More than 400 crashes with 4 fatalities in CT

Connecticut State Police responded to more than 400 crashes with four fatalities during the Fourth of July "weekend" this year.

In total, troopers said they responded to 7,312 calls for service including 835 violations. Included in those violations are 485 calls for speeding, 18 violations for seatbelts and 43 DUI arrests.

According to Connecticut State Police, there were 489 crashes between Thursday night at 6 p.m. and 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday. Forty-nine people were injured and four people died in those crashes.

The deadly crashes happened in Greenwich, Harwinton, North Canaan and Westbrook.

