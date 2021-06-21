Fourth Person Arrested in Connection to Vernon Assault

Police have arrested a fourth person in connection to an assault that happened in Vernon in May.

According to police, a juvenile was taken into custody on Monday morning and was turned over to juvenile authorities.

One adult and two juveniles had already been charged in connection to the assault on Terrace Drive, authorities said.

The three juveniles are facing charges including second degree assault and conspiracy to commit assault. One juvenile faces an additional charge of carrying a dangerous weapon, police added.

The adult who was already charged had previously been identified as 20-year-old Javon Nelson, of Vernon, officers said. He is facing charges including assault and conspiracy to commit assault.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Vernon Police at (860) 872-9126.