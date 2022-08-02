Department of Environmental Conservation Police

Fox Rescued After Getting Head Stuck in Tire

Fox with head stuck in tire 1200
Connecticut State Environmental Conservation Police

Wardens helped rescue a fox when its head got stuck in a tire over the weekend.

Connecticut State Environmental Conservation Police said the fox was likely chasing a small rodent when it got into some trouble. They said wardens were able to free the fox with some help from the residents and some baby oil.

It is not clear where it happened, but a Facebook post says officers in the Northwest corner had a busy weekend.

The fox was not hurt and ran off.

