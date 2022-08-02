Fox Rescued After Getting Head Stuck in Tire

Wardens helped rescue a fox when its head got stuck in a tire over the weekend.

Connecticut State Environmental Conservation Police said the fox was likely chasing a small rodent when it got into some trouble. They said wardens were able to free the fox with some help from the residents and some baby oil.

It is not clear where it happened, but a Facebook post says officers in the Northwest corner had a busy weekend.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The fox was not hurt and ran off.