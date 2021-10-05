New London

Fox Tests Positive for Rabies in New London

Wednesdays_Child_Micheal.jpg
NBCConnecticut.com

The Ledge Light Health District issued a warning to New London residents after a fox found in the city tested positive for rabies on Monday.

Health officials said the animal was found in the area of Georgiana Street and Cape Ann Court. The public is warned not to approach or feed any wild or stray animals, which could be carrying the virus.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Rabies is a deadly disease spread mostly through the saliva of infected animals. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reminds pet owners to keep their animals up to date on rabies vaccination as a preventative measure.

If you think you had contact with an infected animal, contact a medical provider immediately. Swift treatment is essential to prevent fatal illness. For more information on rabies from the CDC, click here.

Local

woodbridge 2 hours ago

Person Hit by Car on Route 15 in Woodbridge

Manchester 2 hours ago

Manchester Police Investigate Shots Fired

Anyone with questions can contact the Ledge Light Health District at 860-448-4882 or New London Animal Control at 860-447-5231.

This article tagged under:

New London
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us