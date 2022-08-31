Foxwoods Announces Expansion of Casino With Large New Gaming Space

Foxwoods Resort Casino is expanding with a new $85 million casino expected to open next summer.

It will include a 50,000 square-foot gaming space with table games and slot machines. It will also include a celebrity chef-branded restaurant, which will be announced later this year.

The property development will be the most significant gaming expansion since 2008, a spokesperson said. It's commemorating the casino's 30th anniversary.

“Through our team’s shared commitment of evolving the Foxwoods experience, together, we are continuing to redefine what it means to be a leader in hospitality, gaming and entertainment, and cannot wait to bring this vision to life," said Jason Guyot, president and CEO of Foxwoods.

In addition to the new gaming space and restaurant, there will be a new luxurious high-limit slot area, a 40-seat bar with slot machines, and more.

The new casino will be situated in the Grand Ballroom, which is located in the Grand Pequot area of the resort.

Construction is expected to begin in November. For more information about the new casino at Foxwoods, click here.