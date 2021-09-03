Foxwoods, DraftKings to Hire Positions for Sports Betting Bar

Foxwoods and DraftKings said they are launching the state’s first sports betting bar and will be hiring for several jobs.

This comes after a Connecticut legislative committee approved a proposal that moves the state a major step closer to legalized sports wagering, online casino gambling and other new forms of betting in the state.

The state is awaiting the U.S. Department of the Interior's approval of changes to agreements between the state and its two federally recognized tribal nations, who play major roles in the state's gambling expansion plan.

Gov. Ned Lamont's administration and the tribes — the Mashantucket Pequots and Mohegans — have expressed a desire to have a legalized sports wagering system up and running by the time the regular NFL season kicks off on Sept. 9.

Foxwoods and DraftKings are holding two hiring days, Wednesday, Sept. 8, and Tuesday, Sept. 14, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., at Cedars Steaks & Oysters Restaurant at Foxwoods.

Jobs available include restaurant manager, assistant restaurant manager, food server, host/hostess, bartender, barporter, restaurant chef, sous chef and cooks.

People interested in positions should apply online at foxwoods.com/careers before attending.