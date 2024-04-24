Foxwoods hiring restaurant staff for filming of ‘Hell's Kitchen'

Ever wanted to be on the show “Hell’s Kitchen,” but feel more comfortable greeting diners or making wine recommendations than preparing a beautiful Beef Wellington?

Seasons 23 and 24 will be filmed at a new studio at Foxwoods Resort Casino and the casino said they are looking for food servers for the filming.

Foxwoods said they are looking for candidates who are comfortable performing restaurant job duties on camera.

People are needed to work traditional dinner service, welcome guests, explain the menu, suggest wine, answer questions, serve and clear tables to standard, and more.

These are temporary positions that run from May through June and candidates must be flexible with their availability, between midweek and weekends.

Interviews are happening this week. You can get more information and apply online here.