Foxwoods, Mohegan Sun to Close to Help Curb the Spread of Coronavirus

Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun will temporarily close to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus, a notice from the governor’s office said Monday.

The governor’s office said they struck an agreement with the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan Tribal Nations to close the casino and resort properties for two weeks as of 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The closure is historic – Foxwoods opened in 1992 and has never been closed. Mohegan Sun opened in 1996 and also has never closed to guests.

“This is a humbling reflection on the ongoing public health crisis and it is the right decision,” Mashantucket Pequot Chairman Rodney Butler said in a statement. “Our concern is for health and safety of the community and of the public. The coronavirus is a threat to each and every one of us, and we believe shutting our doors will keep our visitors, employees and the public more safe.”

“Connecticut and our respective tribes have worked collaboratively for decades and this moment in our history is no different,” James Gessner, Chairman of the Mohegan Tribe, said. “This is a decision that was made to ensure all of our guests, team members, and our partners across Connecticut, especially in our local communities, remain safe. We are successful if the state is successful, and that’s true in all facets, like public health.”

Restaurants, casinos, gyms and movie theaters across the tri-state area are closing amid growing COVID-19 concerns. The public has been encouraged to practice social distancing by avoiding large gatherings, crowded places and keeping a distance of at least 6 feet from others whenever possible. To enforce this, no gatherings of more than 50 people will be allowed in the tri-state area.