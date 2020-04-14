Foxwoods President and CEO Resigns

Foxwoods president and CEO John James resigned from this position leading the resort, Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Council announced Tuesday.

James' resignation was effective immediately.

James left his position to spend more time with his family, according to a statement from the tribal council.

Foxwoods senior vice president of resort operations Jason Guyot will serve as interim CEO while the search for his successor takes place.

Foxwoods closed in mid-March at the urging of Governor Ned Lamont.

No date has been given for reopening the resort.

It has been 15 days since we closed our doors to the public for the first time in 28 years. Much like the rest of the world, we are being responsive to the changing developments of the COVID-19 crisis. We will remain closed until we receive recommendation that it is safe to do so pic.twitter.com/zbT5HW9Eqk — Foxwoods Resort Casino (@FoxwoodsCT) April 1, 2020

In a statement Tuesday, the tribal council said: "The Tribal Council believes that together with our talented executive team, Foxwoods will continue to focus on managing through the remainder of the COVID-19 crisis and the re-opening of our facilities at an appropriate time in a way that prioritizes the health and safety of the members of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, our Team Members, and the public as a whole. We are currently focused on a strategic reopening plan which will take into consideration safe and social distancing guidelines. We will share updates as our plans are solidified."