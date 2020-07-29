foxwoods resort casino

Foxwoods Reports First Case of Coronavirus

A Foxwoods employee has tested positive for COVID-19 and the casino said this is the first known employee to test positive.

People who have been in contact with the employee have been notified and will be tested.

Jason Guyot, the senior vice president of resort operations and the interim CEO of Foxwoods, said in a statement that the company learned that an employee tested positive for COVID-19 on July 22.

Guyot said the person has minimal contact with guests on a daily basis and is part of a small work group.

The company immediately notified the safety prevention and response team and contact tracing began, according to a statement from Foxwoods.

Anyone who had prolonged contact with the employee has been notified, will be tested and is to remain quarantined for 14 day,s even if they test negatively, Guyot said.

“To our knowledge, this is the first positive team member case at Foxwoods, and we have seen thousands of guests visit us since reopening on June 1. We’re confident in our resort safety protocols and the processes in place to help safeguard our teams and guests,” Guyot said in a statement.

He said that in addition to mandatory mask usage and temperature checks for everyone, the casino is conducting wellness screenings for team members before each shift and team members who are not feeling well are being asked to stay home.

NBC Connecticut got a sneak preview of what Foxwoods Casino Resort will look like when it opens to visitors with a planned reopening of June 1.

