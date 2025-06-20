Frank Pepe corner named for 100 years of apizza in New Haven

After 100 years in business, there’s now a street corner named after Frank and Filomena Pepe, right across from the iconic Frank Pepe’s Pizzeria Napolitana, a pizza spot that draws both locals and tourists from all over.

“My family is from Florida visiting and we just decided, ‘hey we gotta try the best pizza in Connecticut,’” said Connecticut native Elizabeth Morales. It was Nilsa Morales’ first time.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“They said it’s the best, so I have to try it,” she said. “I was born and raised in New York, in the Bronx, so I gotta try this.”

The Pepe family was recognized Friday for making it a century serving apizza, or abeetz. It all started at the small original building, set back behind the large one on Wooster Street.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“This is where it all began on June 16, 1925, when Frank and Filomena Pepe opened their restaurant, making abeetz the traditional, southern Italian way: bread with tomato on it,” said Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D - 3rd District).

And history was in the making. Co-owner and granddaughter of Frank Pepe, Jennifer Kelly, thought about her grandfather’s start.

“Grandpop didn’t know. He didn’t know what was going on, but my mom and my aunt knew that there was something special,” Kelly said, adding that cousins, siblings, grandchildren and great grandchildren all helped the business thrive.

One hundred years later, Pepe’s Pizza is part of the fabric of New Haven’s pizza scene. Kelly recalled the trip many in New Haven made to D.C. to the Capitol in the name of apizza.

“I was on the plane to D.C., trying to get our name on the map; pizza on the map. When I looked at all those people, all the people that were on the plane, people that followed in my grandfather’s footsteps, I cried. So that sums it all.”