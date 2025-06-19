New Haven

Frank Pepe Pizzeria closes New Haven location for 100th anniversary Saturday

By Angela Fortuna

Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana is celebrating its 100th anniversary

Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana is celebrating their 100th anniversary by closing their New Haven location on Saturday.

The pizzeria posted on social media saying this year marks 100 years since Frank and Filomena Pepe opened a humble bakery on Wooster Street.

"We never imagined that their dream would grow into something so meaningful to so many," they said on Facebook.

The original New Haven location will be closed all day Saturday, June 21 to "gather with [their] team, partners and our Pepe family to celebrate the people and the values that brought us here."

The restaurant said they are grateful for every guest who has walked through their doors over the past century.

"Your loyalty, your stories and your love for our pizza are what keep us going," they said. "Here's to the next 100 years - together."

