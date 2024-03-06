pizza

Frank Pepe Pizzeria renames iconic pie in honor of Paul Giamatti

By Lia Holmes

Frank Pepe Pizzeria

Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana has announced the renaming of one of its signature pies, the White Clam with Bacon, to the "Paul Giamatti Pie" in honor of the Academy Award nominee Paul Giamatti.

The decision came after Giamatti's recent praise for the pizza during his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Paul Giamatti, renowned for his outstanding performances in movies like 'The Holdovers,' couldn't resist gushing about the White Clam with Bacon pie during his lively chat with Jimmy Kimmel.

The Academy Award nominee's endorsement of Frank Pepe's white pie stirred a wave of excitement among pizza enthusiasts.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

To celebrate, Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana is offering its "Paul Giamatti Pie" on Oscar night, March 10 for $25. This exclusive offer will be available starting from 4 p.m. until closing time.

"This renaming is our way of paying tribute to Mr. Giamatti's kind words and recognizing his appreciation for our beloved White Clam with Bacon pie," a spokesperson for Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana said.

Local

Ledyard 2 hours ago

Man arrested after crash that sent Ledyard fire chief, motorcyclist to the hospital

farming 2 hours ago

Ekonk Hill Turkey Farm founder Rick Hermonot remembered by family

For more information and updates, visit Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana's website.

This article tagged under:

pizza
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us