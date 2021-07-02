Free Bus Service to Some State Parks, Beaches This Weekend

If you are headed to the beach or to a state park this weekend, the state wants to remind you that there is free weekend bus service all summer long.

Some of those buses are running as part of the ParkConneCT pilot program. It's a collaboration between the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and the Department of Transportation to get people to Connecticut State Parks for the summer season. This weekend, the free fares extend through Monday as part of the Independence Day weekend holiday.

The Silver Sands Shuttle in Milford, Madison Shuttle, and Clinton Trolley will also be fare-free on weekdays.

Shuttle Service Schedule

Hammonasset Beach State Park (Madison)

New Service

Hourly Sunday service on the Estuary 641: Old Saybrook/Madison

Saturday and Sunday service every two hours on the Estuary 645: Madison/Middletown that will now stop at Middle Beach

Free hourly daily service on the Clinton Trolley that now stops at Middle Beach

Free 30-minute daily service on the new Madison Shuttle that stops at Middle Beach

Existing Service

Hourly Monday-Saturday service on the Estuary 641: Old Saybrook/Madison

Monday-Friday service every two hours on the Estuary 645: Madison/Middletown that will now stop at Middle Beach

Shore Line East to Madison Train Station connects with the Madison Shuttle

Silver Sands State Park (Milford)

New Service

Free hourly daily service on the new Silver Sands Shuttle

Existing Service

Hourly Monday-Friday service on the Milford Route 3

30-minute daily Coastal Link service to Milford Train Station

New Haven Line to Milford Train Station connects to Milford Route 3 and the Silver Sands Shuttle

Bluff Point State Park (Groton)

Existing Service

Hourly Monday-Saturday service on the SEAT Route 11: Groton Local Service

Fort Trumbull State Park (New London)

Existing Service

Hourly Monday-Saturday service on the SEAT Route 13: New London to Lawrence, Memorial Hospital and Ocean Beach

Shore Line East to New London Union Train Station connects with SEAT Route 13

Thames River Heritage Park River Taxi Harbor Cruise

Sleeping Giant State Park (Hamden)

Existing Service