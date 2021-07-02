Free Bus Service to Some State Parks, Beaches This Weekend

If you are headed to the beach or to a state park this weekend, the state wants to remind you that there is free weekend bus service all summer long.
Some of those buses are running as part of the ParkConneCT pilot program. It's a collaboration between the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and the Department of Transportation to get people to Connecticut State Parks for the summer season. This weekend, the free fares extend through Monday as part of the Independence Day weekend holiday.
The Silver Sands Shuttle in Milford, Madison Shuttle, and Clinton Trolley will also be fare-free on weekdays.
Shuttle Service Schedule
Hammonasset Beach State Park (Madison)
New Service
- Hourly Sunday service on the Estuary 641: Old Saybrook/Madison
- Saturday and Sunday service every two hours on the Estuary 645: Madison/Middletown that will now stop at Middle Beach
- Free hourly daily service on the Clinton Trolley that now stops at Middle Beach
- Free 30-minute daily service on the new Madison Shuttle that stops at Middle Beach
Existing Service
- Hourly Monday-Saturday service on the Estuary 641: Old Saybrook/Madison
- Monday-Friday service every two hours on the Estuary 645: Madison/Middletown that will now stop at Middle Beach
- Shore Line East to Madison Train Station connects with the Madison Shuttle
Silver Sands State Park (Milford)
New Service
- Free hourly daily service on the new Silver Sands Shuttle
Existing Service
- Hourly Monday-Friday service on the Milford Route 3
- 30-minute daily Coastal Link service to Milford Train Station
- New Haven Line to Milford Train Station connects to Milford Route 3 and the Silver Sands Shuttle
Bluff Point State Park (Groton)
Existing Service
- Hourly Monday-Saturday service on the SEAT Route 11: Groton Local Service
Fort Trumbull State Park (New London)
Existing Service
- Hourly Monday-Saturday service on the SEAT Route 13: New London to Lawrence, Memorial Hospital and Ocean Beach
- Shore Line East to New London Union Train Station connects with SEAT Route 13
- Thames River Heritage Park River Taxi Harbor Cruise
Sleeping Giant State Park (Hamden)
Existing Service
- Hourly Monday-Sunday service on the New Haven Route 228: Whitney Ave
- Hourly Monday-Sunday service on the New Haven Route 229: New Haven – Waterbury
- Farmington Canal Heritage Trail