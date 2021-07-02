state parks

Free Bus Service to Some State Parks, Beaches This Weekend

CT Transit bus
NBC Connecticut

If you are headed to the beach or to a state park this weekend, the state wants to remind you that there is free weekend bus service all summer long.

Some of those buses are running as part of the ParkConneCT pilot program. It's a collaboration between the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and the Department of Transportation to get people to Connecticut State Parks for the summer season. This weekend, the free fares extend through Monday as part of the Independence Day weekend holiday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The Silver Sands Shuttle in Milford, Madison Shuttle, and Clinton Trolley will also be fare-free on weekdays.

Local

patriotism 1 hour ago

Connecticut is One of the Least Patriotic States in the Country: Survey

new haven 2 hours ago

Injured New Haven Firefighter Speaks Out About Emotional Challenges After Deadly Fire

For more information, click here.

Shuttle Service Schedule

Hammonasset Beach State Park (Madison)

New Service

  • Hourly Sunday service on the Estuary 641: Old Saybrook/Madison
  • Saturday and Sunday service every two hours on the Estuary 645: Madison/Middletown that will now stop at Middle Beach
  • Free hourly daily service on the Clinton Trolley that now stops at Middle Beach
  • Free 30-minute daily service on the new Madison Shuttle that stops at Middle Beach

Existing Service

  • Hourly Monday-Saturday service on the Estuary 641: Old Saybrook/Madison
  • Monday-Friday service every two hours on the Estuary 645: Madison/Middletown that will now stop at Middle Beach
  • Shore Line East to Madison Train Station connects with the Madison Shuttle

Silver Sands State Park (Milford)

New Service

  • Free hourly daily service on the new Silver Sands Shuttle

Existing Service

  • Hourly Monday-Friday service on the Milford Route 3
  • 30-minute daily Coastal Link service to Milford Train Station
  • New Haven Line to Milford Train Station connects to Milford Route 3 and the Silver Sands Shuttle

Bluff Point State Park (Groton)

Existing Service

  • Hourly Monday-Saturday service on the SEAT Route 11: Groton Local Service

Fort Trumbull State Park (New London)

Existing Service

  • Hourly Monday-Saturday service on the SEAT Route 13: New London to Lawrence, Memorial Hospital and Ocean Beach
  • Shore Line East to New London Union Train Station connects with SEAT Route 13
  • Thames River Heritage Park River Taxi Harbor Cruise

Sleeping Giant State Park (Hamden)

Existing Service

  • Hourly Monday-Sunday service on the New Haven Route 228: Whitney Ave
  • Hourly Monday-Sunday service on the New Haven Route 229: New Haven – Waterbury
  • Farmington Canal Heritage Trail

This article tagged under:

state parksCTTransit
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us