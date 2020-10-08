State Issues “COVID-19 Alert” for New London After Rise in New Cases

The city of New London has had an increase in cases of COVID-19 to the level that exceeds what the Department of Health uses to designate a “COVID Alert,” according to the Ledge Light Health District, and access to free COVID-19 testing is being offered for residents.

The health district said it reported to the state Department of Health that there was a significant increase in COVID transmission in New London during the week ending Oct. 2.

The Department of Public Health issued a "COVID-19 Alert" on Thursday afternoon urging residents to limit trips outside the home, avoid indoor gatherings outside their households and not attend large gatherings.

Between Sept. 20 and Oct. 3, the city recorded at least 115 new coronavirus cases, raising the daily case rate to one of the highest in the state, according to DPH.

“We are seeing increased levels of community transmission of COVID-19 in eastern Connecticut, and the amount of disease activity in New London is a real concern,” acting DPH Commissioner Deidre Gifford said in a statement. “We are working closely with the Ledge Light Health District and municipal officials, as well as those health care providers that have testing sites available for members of the community. We are urging anyone who thinks they may have been exposed to get tested as soon as possible and isolate if you test positive, and stay at home for 14 days if you have been exposed. If you are over the age of 60 or have a chronic disease and live in New London, you should stay home as much as possible.”

The local health district held a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the rates and develop a plan to reduce the number of infections, which are attributed to community-based transmission.

New London businesses say people need to take the uptick in coronavirus cases seriously because more COVID-19 cases and restrictions could impact the bottom line.

Access to free COVID-19 testing is being made available for people in New London and LLHD encourages everyone who is interested in getting tested to do so.

“It is now clear that people may have COVID-19 and be infectious without experiencing any symptoms,” Director of Health Stephen Mansfield said in a statement. “By increasing testing, we can help people know when they should stay home and isolate in order to protect their family, friend, co-workers and neighbors.”

The current list of testing locations is here:

Testing Dates and Locations

Monday through Friday until further notice – Community Health Center, 1 Shaws Cove, New London – 8:30am-4pm

Thursday 10/8 – Groton Senior Center, 102 Newtown Rd, Groton – 9am-3:30pm

Thursday 10/8 – Mystic River Residential Care, 14 Godfrey St, Mystic – 9am-1pm

Thursday 10/8 – New London Elks Club, 81 Washington St, New London – 9-11am

Friday 10/9 – Stonington Human Services, 166 S Broad St, Pawcatuck – 9am-3:30pm

Friday 10/9 – New London Senior Center, corner of Brainard and Mercer, New London – 12-4pm

Friday 10/9 – All Souls Church, 19 Jay St, New London – 8:30am-4pm

Saturday 10/10 – Jennings School, 50 Mercer St, New London – 10am-2pm

Sunday 10/11 – New London High School, 490 Jefferson Ave, New London – 12pm – 4pm

Wednesday 10/14 – New London Hospitality Center, 730 State Pier Rd, New London – 9am-1pm

Saturday 10/17 – Oasis of Restoration Church, 35 Redding, New London – 10am-2pm

Monday 10/19 – George Washington Carver Apartments, 202 Colman Street, New London 9am-1pm

Monday 10/19 – Williams Park Apartments, 127 Hempstead Street, New London – 9am-1pm

Wednesday 10/21 – Alliance For Living, 154 Broad Street, New London – 9am-1pm

Friday 10/23 – Gordon Court, 40 Gordon Court, New London – 9am-1pm

Saturday 10/24 – Riozzi Court, 27 Riozzi Court, New London – 9am-1pm

LLHD is in discussions with the state Department of Public Health, the City of New London, and New London Public Schools and said, “additional interventions will be considered in the coming days.”

“Now more than ever we need everyone to make sure they are wearing a mask over their mouth and nose when they have to be around others, to try to maintain at least six feet between themselves and others, and to limit gatherings with people they don’t live with,” Mansfield said in a statement.