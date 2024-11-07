Free dental clinic in Waterbury to provide cleanings, root canals and more

The Connecticut Mission of Mercy will host its 18th free dental clinic in collaboration with the Connecticut Foundation for Dental Outreach this weekend.

The clinic will be located inside the gym at Wilby High School in Waterbury and will open at 7 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 9 and 10.

All dental services will be first come first serve and priority will be given to veterans, people living with disabilities, children and seniors.

Services being offered included exams, x-rays, cleanings, extractions, fillings, a limited number of front teeth root canals and a limited number of interim partial dentures.

Over 1,000 volunteers are expected to provide services to 1,700 people. The clinic is free and patients are not required to provide documentation.

The clinic is asking that patients provide a list of any current medications.