Free Federal and State Income Tax Prep Available for Some Conn. Residents

If you need help with your federal or state income taxes, free assistance may be available.

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance is offering free federal and state income tax preparation services to some Connecticut residents.

In order to qualify, your annual household income must be $60,000 or less. If you are self employed, your business expenses should be less than $35,000.

If you get income from a rental property, you do not qualify.

According to VITA, help is also available for persons with disabilities and limited English-speaking taxpayers.

VITA officials said their goal is to help residents and families get ahead financially, pay down debt and work toward saving for the future.

You can find the VITA site closest to you here. If you need additional assistance, you can call 211.