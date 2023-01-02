Free Golfing Monday at Western Hills Golf Course in Waterbury

Golfing will be free Monday at Western Hills Golf Course, a public golf course in Waterbury.

Waterbury Mayor Neil O’Leary posted about offering free golf on Facebook and the post says that all golfers need to call for a tee time.

“It may be Winter but warm temperatures and sunny skies call for a special way to celebrate the new year!,” the post says. “Compliments of Mayor Neil M. O’Leary, start the new year off with FREE golf!”

Cart fees will apply. Call (203)755-6828 to reserve your tee time.