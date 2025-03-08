Willimantic

Free healthcare clinic available this weekend in Willimantic

NBC Connecticut

A free healthcare clinic is available in Willimantic this weekend.

The clinic is first-come, first-served and is being held at Windham Middle School both Saturday and Sunday.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Organizers say they are working to break down the barriers of basic healthcare by providing a range of services for free.

Services include free dental work including cleanings, fillings, extractions and x-rays, vision services such as x-ray, exams and eyeglass services and medical health and women's exams.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

According to organizers, it is expected to be high demand so everyone who comes will receive free medical care, but people will be asked to choose between either dental or vision services.

The clinic is free and no insurance or ID is required. You can get more details here.

This article tagged under:

Willimantic
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us