Free healthcare clinic available this weekend in Willimantic

A free healthcare clinic is available in Willimantic this weekend.

The clinic is first-come, first-served and is being held at Windham Middle School both Saturday and Sunday.

Organizers say they are working to break down the barriers of basic healthcare by providing a range of services for free.

Services include free dental work including cleanings, fillings, extractions and x-rays, vision services such as x-ray, exams and eyeglass services and medical health and women's exams.

According to organizers, it is expected to be high demand so everyone who comes will receive free medical care, but people will be asked to choose between either dental or vision services.

The clinic is free and no insurance or ID is required. You can get more details here.