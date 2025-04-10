Free help to file taxes available for eligible residents

April 15 is the last day to file your taxes. If you need assistance, a Connecticut coalition is available and free of charge to residents.

Since its inception, Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) has returned more than $15million in tax refunds and credits to communities across the state.

Eric Harrison, the president and CEO of United Way of Central and Northeastern Connecticut, is encouraging families that qualify to take advantage of this program.

“You get a free service so you don’t have to pay for your taxes but it’s also to ensure families that are making up to $68,000 will be able to claim their earned income tax credit,” Harrison said.

According to United Way, many families aren’t aware of the credits and deductions available to them. VITA volunteers are not only assisting the public with the tax filing process, but also equipping them with the financial tools they need to succeed.

“In Connecticut, 40% of households cannot make the basic threshold of getting by from day to day,” Harrison said. “So, we just want to alleviate that stress and be sure that we are giving funds back to people that have earned it.”

United Way partners with The Village for Families and Children and the Human Resources Agency of New Britain to do this work.

If you missed VITA’s free tax prep events in New Britain and Hartford this week, you can visit 211 of Connecticut’s website to find a location near you or virtual tax assistance.

Programming is appointment-only from mid-January through mid-April to individuals and households who qualify. VITA sites can be found in Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland and Windham counties.

Taxpayers are asked to bring their documents to a physical VITA location to have their tax returns completed by a certified VITA volunteer.

The VITA volunteer prepares the tax return and files it with the taxpayer’s consent.

You can find locations here.