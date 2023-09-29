Free prescription drug discount card launches Monday

“It’s by far the biggest issue,” Rep. Jill Barry of Glastonbury said.

There are efforts underway to address the high cost of prescription drugs in Connecticut.

“Nobody in the state of Connecticut should have to make those choices between food and shelter, versus taking the drugs they need to survive,” State Comptroller Sean Scanlon said.

Starting Monday, Oct. 2, all Connecticut residents can sign up for an ArrayRx discount card at no cost to them or the state. The program was approved by the general assembly and signed into law in June.

“The original states behind this coalition negotiated a discount pricing arrangement with Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM), called Navitas and we are just joining that PBM existing contract,” Scanlon said.

Consumers can show the prescription drug discount card at pharmacies and see what savings are available. The card covers certain medications up to 80% and cannot be used with insurance.

“What we are asking people to do is go to their pharmacy, use this card and figure out what is cheaper, the insurance or this card and make the decision that is best for you,” Scanlon said.

For example, Omeprazole, a medicine used to treat stomach problems, cost about $93. With the discount card, that price drops to $12.

“You have a choice, if it works in your favor you can use it, if it doesn’t you can go to alternative ways,” Barry said.

State officials anticipate the free digital card can be used at about 98% of pharmacies in Connecticut. All FDA-approved drugs are eligible for a discount.

To sign up for an ArrayRx card, click here.