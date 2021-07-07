Norwich

Free Public WiFi Coming to Areas of Norwich

Thirteen public wifi devices will be installed across Norwich.

By Siobhan McGirl

Norwich Public Utilities is preparing to install 13 public WiFi devices throughout the city of Norwich.

“The intent of this project is to make something that’s reliable that students can depend on, people can depend on, to do what they need to do," said John Covey, IT manager for Norwich Public Utilities (NPU).

The devices are paid for by the state under Governor Ned Lamont's Everyone Learns initiative. Norwich is one of more than 100 communities that is getting the WiFi devices.

NPU worked with the schools in the city to decide where the devices should be placed.

“There were some folks here in the city where if their students didn’t have access their kids had to come back a year," said Covey.

A spokesperson for Norwich Free Academy (NFA) said the project will be huge for their students.

“It’s another wall that gets knocked down for access," said Michael O'Farrell, with NFA.

The list of 13 locations in Norwich includes:

  • Howard Brown Park
  • Otis Library
  • Boswell-Hickory
  • Oakwood Knoll
  • Central Ave. & North Main St.
  • 12th Street & Central Ave.
  • Boswell Ave. & North Main St.
  • Lake & Boswell
  • NPU Service Area
  • NPU Customer Service Area
  • Norwich City Hall
  • Norwich Police Department
  • Rose City Senior Center

The devices will be installed in July. The program lasts one year, but NPU said there might be an opportunity to extend it.

