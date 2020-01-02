Free Tax Preparation Available for Eligible Residents Through VITA Program

It’s officially 2020, which means it’s not too early to start thinking about your taxes.

Several human services organizations in Connecticut will be offering tax preparation services to low and middle-income residents. The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, or VITA, program kicks off January 7.

The Village for Families & Children, United Way of Central and Northeastern Connecticut, Human Resources Agency of New Britain and the Connecticut Association for Human Services will all be offering tax sites across the state.

Households with incomes up to $56,000 people with disabilities and limited English-speaking taxpayers will be eligible for help with both federal and state tax return preparation and filing free of charge. The groups will also offer financial literacy education.

To schedule an appointment or find a site in your area, visit www.211ct.org or dial 211 and press 3, then 6 after January 7.

Free online self-preparation and tax assistance is available for people who make up to $66,000 at www.myfreetaxes.com.