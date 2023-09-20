‘Freedom was taken away from me': CT resident detained in Iran speaks out after prisoner swap

"Freedom is a gift that too many of us take for granted."

That's the message Morad Tahbaz shared upon his return to the United States after six years of being detained in Iran.

Tahbaz, a British-American conservationist of Iranian descent who was arrested in 2018, is one of the five Americans who were flown out of Iran when Iran and the U.S. exchanged prisoners Monday.

In a statement released Wednesday, Tahbaz said his family and friends have suffered greatly in his absence.

"Many other Americans and Europeans continue to suffer and be held against their will. I stand in solidarity with them and their families. It is my sincere hope and I pray that they will soon be able to join me in freedom," he said.

President Joe Biden identified three of the Americans as Morad Tahbaz, Siamak Namazi Emad Sharghi and said the two others wish to remain private.

Tahbaz's wife was not allowed to leave Iran for six years.

"I am painfully aware that I am not the only one that has been held hostage over these past six years," Tahhaz said.

He went on to say that eight Iranian conservationists were arrested and imprisoned alongside him, and his friend and colleague Kavous Seyed Emami didn't survive.

"Ever since, I have been left with a void in my heart. My pain remains as my dear friends and colleagues still remain in Evin Prison," he said.

In the statement, Tahbaz said he is deeply grateful to friends, family and government officials for bringing he and his wife home.

"My attorney in Tehran, Hojat Kermani, has a special place in the hearts of my wife and I. He went above and beyond in defending me in an extraordinarily difficult case and was a pillar of strength and comfort for us during the most trying time in our lives," Tahhaz said.

"My time in captivity was difficult, but also helped me learn a lot about myself and the world. Although I am a cancer survivor, I learned that I needed to be even stronger that I thought I was. I had to dig deep within myself to find resilience to overcome this challenge. However, I also learned that even in the darkest places and worst conditions, there are still good people and worse conditions, there are still good people in this world, and that gave me hope," he continued.

Tahbaz said he and his family are focused on recovering and adapting to a new normal.

"We are still absorbing the enormity of coming back home and to freedom," he said. "We will always be especially grateful for the support of the American people."