Friday Marks 20 Years Since Nursing Home Fire Killed 16 in Hartford

It was 20 years ago Friday when 16 people died and several others were injured in a fire at the former Greenwood Health Center in Hartford.

More than 100 people lived in the nursing home and fire officials recalled rooms so full of smoke that they could not see anything and residents in bed or in wheelchairs who could not help themselves.

A then-23-year-old woman who was living there was accused of setting the fire and she said at the time thate she accidentally ignited her bed sheets while flicking a lighter, according to officials.

The investigation brought about a crackdown on nursing homes that did not have sprinklers.

The complex is now the Parkville Care Center and they will be holding a ceremony Friday to mark the somber date and discuss safety in nursing homes.