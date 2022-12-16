Friend and Former Lawyer for Fotis Dulos Released from Custody: Attorney

Kent Mawhinney, an attorney who was charged in connection with the 2019 disappearance of Jennifer Dulos, has been released from custody after his bond was reduced, according to his attorney.

Police have been searching for Jennifer Dulos, a mom of five from New Canaan, since she disappeared in May 2019 after dropping her children off at school in New Canaan that morning.

Jennifer Dulos’ estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, and his then-girlfriend Michelle Troconis were first charged with tampering with evidence in connection with the disappearance of Jennifer and Fotis Dulos was eventually charged with the murder of Jennifer.

Her body still has not been found.

Fotis Dulos had maintained his innocence and died after attempting suicide.

Troconis and Mawhinney were charged with conspiracy to commit murder. They have also denied having anything to do with the disappearance of Jennifer.

In the warrant for his arrest, police said Mawhinney changed his story about his whereabouts leading up to and after Jennifer Dulos’ disappearance.

Mawhinney’s lawyers have said the state does not have a strong case against him.

In October, Mawhinney was arrested, accused of tampering with his GPS ankle monitor.

Bond for him was reduced from $1.5 million to $246,000.

His attorney, Lee Gold, said Mawhinney was released Thursday and the court imposed a home detention condition that allows Mawhinney to leave home under certain circumstances.