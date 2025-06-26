Friend of murder suspect testifies to giving knife to Raul Valle

On day six of the Raul Valle murder trial, the jury heard from a key witness in the case.

Valle, 20, faces a murder charge for allegedly stabbing and killing 17-year-old James McGrath of Fairfield Prep and three first-degree assaults for stabbing three others at a house party at 43 Laurel Glen Drive back on May 14, 2022.

Valle was 16 years old at the time and has since plead not guilty to all charges.

On Thursday, the jury heard from Valle’s friend, Jack Snyder.

Before Snyder was sworn in, he entered the courtroom to review the details of his agreement with the state.

Snyder’s agreement granted him immunity from being prosecuted based on providing truthful testimony.

Snyder testified to picking up Valle and their friend Tyler DaSilva to go to a party at 5 Lazy Brook Rd., where he said they were not invited.

Snyder testified to DaSilva bringing two bottles of vodka with him to the party.

Once at the party, Snyder said they were briefly there before a fight broke out between himself, Valle, DaSilva and Ryan Heinz, over Heinz’s beer.

"He [Heinz] squared up with me initially and then I squared up with him,” Snyder said.

Once they were kicked out of the party, Snyder testified to driving to Trumbull High School with Valle, DaSilva and four other teens from St. Joseph’s.

He said the group was trying to figure out where to go next, and decided to go to 43 Laurel Glen Drive to “settle” the issues from earlier in the night with the teenagers from Shelton High.

Snyder testified that once they arrived, a group of about 30 teenagers began to surround his Honda Pilot.

"They surrounded the car, the windows were cracked so we could talk to them through the car, they were screaming, cursing, throwing stuff at the car,” Snyder said.

Snyder testified to searching for his pocket knife in the center console of his car and placing the knife on his lap before driving away from the house.

Snyder said he drove toward Farmhouse Lane and once he and the others in the car stepped out and looked at the damage to his car, Valle became visibly upset and asked Snyder for his knife.

"He just said 'where is the knife, where is the knife,' along those lines,” Snyder said.

Senior Assistant State Attorney Marc Durso: Did you give it to him? What happened?

Snyder: Yes.

Durso: Why did you do that?

Snyder: I wasn’t really thinking, I just gave it to him, he asked for it, I gave it to him.

Snyder then testified to driving back towards 43 Laurel Glen Drive with Valle and DaSilva, but did not get out of the car once they were in front of the house.

He said he saw his friends go into the crowd of people before coming back “distraught.” Snyder said Valle, also known as "Lito," then got in the passenger seat.

"He was all distraught and said something along the lines of' 'I think I just stabbed four people,' something like that," Snyder said.

Snyder testified to driving towards a street that faced the woods and Valle stepped out of the car and threw the pocket knife into the woods.

Snyder said when he returned home later that night, he told his father what happened and they secured an attorney.

Snyder said he did not speak with police about the investigation until November 2022.

Valle’s Defense Attorney Kevin Smith then began his cross examination.

Smith asked Snyder about his group's arrival to 43 Laurel Glen Drive in the Honda Pilot.

“You didn’t think when you got there that there would be 30 to 40 people?" Smith asked Snyder.

Snyder responded no and added his group didn’t think there would even be a fight since they were outnumbered.

When the defense asked Snyder about “tricking” the people in his car, Snyder responded they all knew they were headed to a fight when they left Trumbull High.

Smith went on to ask why Snyder did not get out of the car to join Valle and DaSilva in the fight against the Shelton High teens.

Smith: You were so scared for your friends, you didn’t get out of the car, did you?

Snyder: I wanted to be there just in case they got out, they could get in my car and we could leave. I thought it would be more helpful as a way to escape, rather than jump in, so I stayed in the car.

Smith then asked Snyder about his agreement with the state.

Smith: You were worried about your involvement in this and you waited six months until you got an agreement concerning prosecution in place before you talked to them, right?

Snyder: Yes, sir.

Smith: This prosecution you have is for complete immunity?

Snyder: Yes, for the events that happened that day.