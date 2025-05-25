Friends and family of Jennifer Dulos encourage support to family violence agencies

On the sixth anniversary of Jennifer Farber Dulos' disappearance and murder, her family and friends are encouraging those who can to support domestic violence agencies in her honor.

In a statement, Carrie Luft, a close friend of Jennifier's, said in part, "we encourage those who can do so to donate to community organizations that support survivors of family violence, such as Interval House Hartford, the Rose Brooks Center, and many others; as well as to groups such as the Black and Missing Foundation and Missing/Murdered Indigenous Women and Relatives. These organizations—and the people they support—need your help now more than ever."

“These are dark times for us and for victims," said Mary-Jane Foster, the CEO of Interval House, the state’s largest domestic violence intervention and prevention agency. "And if we don't stand with them now, we will lose lives.”

Interval House honors Jennifer with a memorial walk each September. Foster said her story proves that domestic violence reaches all walks of life.

“Jennifer came from a loving family. She came from privilege. She was smart, talented, and beautiful," she said. "If it can happen to Jennifer, we should all understand it can happen to anyone, anywhere, anytime and for any reason.”

A plea for support comes as Interval House and its 17 sister agencies are preparing for cuts in federal funding under the Victims of Crime Act. Foster is hoping state can replace some of the federal dollars that are drying up.

“We are so accustomed to stretching our pennies and making things work, that we really can't afford any further cutting of our funds," she said.

The funding covers the cost of Interval House's court advocates, a tool victims need to navigate the court system.

The Black and Missing Foundation said in a statement:

"On our 17th anniversary and National Missing Children’s Day, we are deeply moved by the Dulos family’s powerful statement as they mark six years since Jennifer Farber Dulos’s disappearance and tragic loss.

Their words are a poignant reminder of the thousands of families still searching for answers.

At BAMFI, we stand with them—and with every family desperately searching for their missing loved one.

We urge the public to take action: share a missing person’s profile, support organizations like ours, and help ensure that every case receives the attention it deserves. Your voice can make a difference."

If you or someone you know needs help, you can call Interval House's 24/7 domestic violence hotline at 860-838-8467.