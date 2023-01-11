Friends, Family Honor Late Rep. Quentin Williams With ‘Final Ride' to State Capitol

A special procession honored the life and legacy of Connecticut State Representative Quentin "Q" Williams, one week after the 39-year-old lawmaker was killed in a wrong-way crash.

The "Final Ride" for Williams began at a funeral home in Bloomfield, traveled through Middletown, and ended at the State Capitol building in Hartford, where a large crowd of people waited to honor Williams's memory and celebrate his legacy.

“Let us not forget the beautiful person that God gave us," said Pastor AJ Johnson, deputy chaplain of the Connecticut General Assembly. “He was a light that shined in a dark room.”

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Fellow members of the CT General Assembly crowded around the north steps at the capitol building as Williams's procession arrived. His mother, Queen, and his wife, Carissa, were presented with Williams's name placards from inside the capitol.

His colleagues and friends were not surprised at the large crowd, and they hope that the outpouring of support sends a strong message to Q's family.

“Know that your son was deeply loved. And, mom, you raised the best person that any mother would want their child to be,” said State Senator Patricia Billie Miller, chair of the Black and Puerto Rican Caucus. “Q taught us how to appreciate one another. How to care for one another."

Q's longtime friend, State Senator Matt Lesser, said that Q left an impression and made his mark on a lot of people. He pledged to carry on his work.

"We are going to focus on his agenda for the session, carry that forward, and then also see what else we can do to make sure his memory is honored," Lesser said.

A bell rang three times to symbolize the three terms that Williams was elected to serve. The crowd came together in prayer, a moment of silence, and, after, in applause for a life well-lived.

A private memorial will be held for Williams this weekend in Middletown. A public celebration of his life and legacy will be planned for a later date.