Friends, Family Mourn Slain Waterbury Woman

What to Know The body of 26-year-old Janet Avalo-Alvarez was found off Wolcott Road in Wolcott Tuesday and her death has been ruled a homicide.

Her boyfriend, 32-year-old Alfredo Peguero-Gomez, has been named a suspect in the case. Police have not been able to locate him.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Peguero-Gomez should call Waterbury Police.

Family and friends are grieving the loss of a Waterbury woman.

Waterbury police confirmed Wednesday that they found the body of 26-year-old Janet Avalo-Alvarez after a weeklong search.

Her death has been ruled a homicide and now police are calling her boyfriend a prime suspect.

On Wednesday night dozens gathered for a vigil to remember Avalo-Alvarez and demand justice as a missing person’s case became a homicide investigation.

“I still can’t believe she’s dead. It’s crazy. Last time I saw her was Saturday,” her friend, Jennifer Alcantara, said.

Loved ones gathered for a vigil outside the Waterbury bar the 26-year-old ran. It was the last place she was seen on Tuesday.

“We going through a lot of pain because she don’t deserve this pain we going through,” Griselia Guerrero said.

Avalo-Alvarez’s body was found in the woods over the city line in Wolcott Tuesday.

“Sadly, the worst nightmares of the family and friends were confirmed. The deceased was positively identified as Janet Avalo-Alvarez. The family has been informed with this update and as you can well imagine they’re devastated and very upset,” said Waterbury Police Lt. David Silverio.

Police revealed Avalo-Alvarez had been strangled to death.

Her boyfriend, Alfredo Peguero-Gomez, is a suspect in the homicide.

Local, state and federal authorities are hunting for the 32-year-old and looking into whether he fled the country including to his native Dominican Republic.

“He need to … himself in because there is a lot of pain going around the family and a lot of friends,” Guerrero said.

Investigators said Peguero-Gomez’s car was found in a parking lot at Newark International Airport.

Detectives revealed that last Thursday his car left the home he shared with Janet soon after he was questioned about her disappearance and at some point video surveillance captured that car in the area where the body was eventually found.

“I’m surprised because it’s crazy. He didn’t look like a violent person.,” Alcantara said.

Police say they do not have any records of domestic investigations involving the couple, though investigators were told they argued a lot.

Investigators said they know Pequero-Gomez has left the state of Connecticut and they are working with U.S. marshals to find him.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Peguero-Gomez should call Waterbury Police Detectives at ‪203-574-6941, Crime Stoppers at 203-755-1234 or TIP.avalo-alvarez@wtbypd.org. Tips can remain anonymous.