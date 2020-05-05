Frito-Lay Killingly Facility Reopens After Cleaning Amid COVID-19 Cases

The Frito-Lay facility in Killingly was closed for cleaning after several employees tested positive for COVID-19 and production resumed on Saturday.

The company said in a statement that the employees who tested positive for COVID-19 are being quarantined and have been advised to seek medical attention.

The company said it has taken all necessary steps to identify and notify the people who had direct contact with the employees and asked them to self-quarantine for 14 days.

“The employees did not come in contact with product and there is no food safety risk. As a precautionary measure, we made the decision to temporarily close the Killingly location to conduct a deep cleaning based on CDC guidelines and using EPA-approved registered products for COVID-19,”a statement from Frito-Lay says.

The site reopened when the cleaning was complete on Saturday, May 2.

Frito-Lay said it has implemented a variety of safety measures including social distancing, symptoms screening, temperature checks and provided necessary PPE for employees at the Killingly facility.

“We continue to enforce already strict preventive safety and sanitation measures in all of our locations and operate in-line with guidance from the CDC and other health authorities. Currently there is no evidence of food or food packaging being associated with transmission of COVID-19,” the statement from the company says.

Download the free NBC Connecticut App for the latest on the coronavirus pandemic, including live news conferences, a town by town breakdown of the latest cases in our state and push alerts with breaking news updates