From a galaxy far, far away to Stew Leonard's: Blue milk lands in CT

By Cailyn Blonstein

Stew Leonard's

Star Wars fans, listen up.

While these aren't the droids you're looking for, iconic blue milk from Star Wars doesn't have to only be in a galaxy far, far away.

For a limited time, blue milk from the planets on The Outer Rim has landed in Stew Leonard's stores.

The Star Wars TruMoo milk is vanilla-flavored. The 1% low-fat milk sells for $2.99 for a half gallon.

There are Stew Leonard's locations in Danbury, Newington and Norwalk.

May the Force be with you.

