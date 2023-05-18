From Prison to Precinct: New Haven Police Sergeant Details Journey in Upcoming Book

“As I know it, I’m one of one. I don’t know anybody else that came across from being a convict to being a police officer. And now a police sergeant.”

It is a remarkable story for Ameer Williams that begins in Newhallville in the late 1990s. His mother just bought a house and Williams says life was good.

“I was always a good kid. I grew up, I was on the honor roll and stuff like that, never had any trouble with the schoolwork or anything,” Williams said.

But he and a cousin made some bad decisions. They had everything they needed but wanted more. Here is where the stereotype about young black men who decide to deal drugs separates from reality.

“He grew up in a two-family household. His father worked at Pratt and Whitney and his mom worked at Yale for 40-something years," Williams said of his cousin.

The money was easy, but the end game for the streets is always the same: Williams was convicted in two drug cases. He was sentenced to five years.

“Worst thing in the world was going to prison and seeing my mother come on the first visit and I didn’t even say anything to her. I just cried the whole time because I know I disappointed her.”

He knew he wanted to turn his life around for his family, including his young children, so when he came home, he was looking for decent work that seemed impossible to find.

“When you first come home and you have these plans and these goals, and you hit a wall it’s like, ‘I don’t know what to do,’” Williams said.

After a few years working different jobs, he remembered what a judge said to him during sentencing.

“During her sentencing, she said ‘you’re so young and you have all these charges, and you’re so young, the only way you’re going to get out of this is if you have a pardon.’”

He researched pardons while in prison and applied three times. Around the time he applied for the fourth time, he met then-sergeant Anthony Campbell and another recruiter at a New Haven Police Department hiring event. That recruiter made Williams a promise.

“'If you’re getting a pardon, we’re not going to use it against you we’re going to follow the law,'” Williams recounted the recruiter saying to him.

He was granted a pardon in 2012 and became a New Haven Police officer July 28, 2014.

“It’s like I was walking in a dream because I didn’t think it was going to happen,” said Williams, who tells NBC Connecticut that he was just looking for a job where he could be successful. He says he gets mixed reaction from a lot of people.

“I’m a former drug dealer, you know? A lot of officers don’t think you can change your life, a lot of people don’t think you can change your life for the better.”

But there’s also a lot of support from coworkers and community members. He is the living example of the message officers give the people they meet, sometimes at the worst moments of their lives.

“If you tell me no, I think that there are other doors that are going to open and there’s going to be a way that God has for me to find a way to get into what I need to do, and that’s what happened here. Just don’t give up.”

He’s sharing that message with hundreds of people across the state and in Virginia and New York, where he’s helped people with criminal pasts obtain pardons.

“When he walked out, you could just see the confidence,” said Williams of a time he attended a hearing for a man he helped file for a pardon. “Like the sun lit him up, he was just walking out, he walked straighter he had a smile on his face, and you can just see the confidence rise in him. And he’s been doing well ever since.”

A pardon in Connecticut means your record is expunged. Williams calls it a new birth and says there could be more awareness for how people can apply for one.

“I think when it comes to that type of help, I think that people don’t think they can do it themselves or the have to go get a high-priced lawyer or things of that nature.”

He says the pardons reduce crime by giving people a chance to move forward and not go back.

“A lot of people just want a decent job. They want to move up, they want to get promoted, they want to live in certain areas, and they want to do better for themselves and their children,” Williams said.

And that’s why he did it; for his family and to show others what’s possible. He’s sharing his story for others in his book, "Velma’s Son, from Prison to Precinct." He says it should be out soon.

“They just have to keep going and keep pushing. And that’s why I try to be like a model for them,” Williams said. “As long as you don’t give up, you’ll be alright. You’ll be able to get to your goals.”