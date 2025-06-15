From “-tons” to “-fords,” which words appear the most in Connecticut town names?

There are 169 unique municipalities in the state of Connecticut, but not all of their names are as different as the communities they define.

In fact, many places start or end with the same prefix or suffix. Can you think of any towns that are spelled similarly to the one you're from? Here are some examples of cities and towns with some matching letter structures.

The lands and the fields

There are four locations that end with 'land,' and they are Hartland, Portland, Scotland, and Tolland.

As for fields, there are a whopping 12 that make the list: Bloomfield, Brookfield, Enfield, Fairfield (both "New" and the original one), Litchfield, Mansfield, Middlefield, Plainfield, Ridgefield, Suffield, and Wethersfield.

Wood-Wins

Do more towns start with the word Wood or the word Win? Well, it's a close one.

Wood begins the name of three towns; Woodbridge, Woodbury and Woodstock.

Win gets the... well, win on this section with four: Winchester, Windham, Windsor, and Windsor Locks.

Water under the Bridge...port

Connecticut has three "water" towns, and one of them is called Watertown! The others are Waterbury and Waterford.

Bridgeport is unique because it's part of TWO duos. It shares the 'bridge' prefix with Bridgewater and shares the 'port' suffix with Westport. There is NOT a city in Connecticut called Westwater (unfortunately).

Cardinal directions

Start in the middle, with Middlebury, Middlefield and Middletown.

You'll get three places if you head south - to South Windsor, Southbury or Southington.

If you go north, there are four options to choose from; North Branford, North Canaan, North Haven, and North Stonington.

To the west, the five municipalities are West Hartford, West Haven, Westbrook, Weston, and Westport.

The biggest directional choice is to the east, where Connecticut features East Haddam, East Hampton, East Hartford, East Haven, East Lyme, and East Windsor. When you add in Eastford and Easton, that brings this direction up to 8 total spots on the map.

The duos

Like the bridges and the ports, there are other locations that only have a commonality with one other zip code.

The two villes: Monville and Plainville

The dens: Hamden and Meriden

The hams: Durham and Windham

The harts: Hartford and Heartland

Killing crew: Killingly and Killingworth

The brooks: Brookfield and Brooklyn

The Thoms: Thomaston and Thompson

Old and New

The Olds can be another duo for this list, as Connecticut has both an Old Lyme and an Old Saybrook.

But this state is much more New than Old, almost 5 times more. One of Connecticut's "New" towns is called Newtown! The other eight are New Britian, New Canaan, New Fairfield, New Hartford, New Haven, New London, New Milford and Newington.

Town vs. bury

There's Middletown and Middlebury, as well as Watertown and Waterbury. But the only other 'towns' are Voluntown and Newtown, so that list is capped at two.

The -burys have far more, for a grand total of 10. There are the two mentioned above, plus Canterbury, Danbury, Glastonbury, Roxbury, Salisbury, Simsbury, Southbury and Woodbury.

Sterling brooks

There is a town in Connecticut called Sterling. There also 4 towns that end in "-ster" (Chester, Colchester, Manchester, Winchester) and 3 that end in "-lin" (Berlin, Chaplin, Franklin).

There is only one town that begins with a brook, and that's Brookfield. But three towns end with a brook; Colebrook, Old Saybrook and Westbrook.

Tons of -fords. And -tons.

The two most frequently used suffixes in Connecticut municipalities are -ton and -ford. Which one is used more frequently?

Here are the 17 -fords in our state:

Ashford

Branford & North Branford

Hartford, plus East Hartford and West Hartford. And also New Hartford

Eastford (not the same thing as East Hartford)

Guilford

Milford and New Milford

Oxford

Stafford

Stamford

Stratford

Wallingford

Waterford

The -tons reign supreme as the suffix that appears in the most Connecticut locations. There are 23 of them, and Glastonbury doesn't count because the "ton" isn't at the end. Here's the list:

Bolton

Burlington

Canton

Clinton

Hampton and East Hampton

Easton, Weston, and Southington (sorry, no Northington)

Ellington

Farmington

Groton

Harwinton

Newington

Stonington and North Stonington

Preston

Shelton

Thomaston

Torrington

Washington

Willington

Wilton

Note about two-word towns

Connecticut does not have any cities or towns whose names are three or more words. All 169 are either a single word, or two of them.

In fact, only 27 municipalities have two-word names. As mentioned earlier, seven of them are "East," seven are "New," and four are "North."

There are also four "Havens" out there; East, West, North, and of course New.

There are also four Hartfords and four Windsors.

Hartford has the one-word original, plus East, West, and New varities

In addition to Windsor, there also East Windsor, South Windsor and Windsor Locks. Windsor may be the only word that both starts AND ends a town name, and is also a town name all by itself.

There are also three Canaans, three Lymes, and two-packs of Branford, Fairfield, Granby, Haddam, Stonington, Milford and Hampton.

The last letter

There are no cities or towns in Connecticut that begin with the letters I, J, Q, X, Y, or Z.

There are actually no locations in Connecticut with J or Q anywhere in the name.

Special shoutout to Bozrah, the only Connecticut municipality that contains the letter Z.

If you've enjoyed this stroll through the state's naming conventions, perhaps a drive through some quirky Connecticut street names is next on your journey.