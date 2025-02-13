Frontier Airlines adds nonstop flights between Bradley Airport and Miami

Frontier Airlines is now offering nonstop flights between Bradley International Airport and Miami International Airport.

The service, which stared on Thursday, will operate twice a week.

Frontier said it is offering a $49 promotional fare.

The sale fares are valid for non-stop travel on select days of week from Feb. 21 through May 21.

Tickets must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. on April 21 and they must be bought at least seven days in advance of travel.

The blackout dates are March 7-9, 14-16, 21-23 and 28-30.

Learn more at www.flyfrontier.com