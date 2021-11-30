Frontier Airlines to Fly Nonstop Between Bradley Airport and Cancun, San Juan

There will be new non-stop flights on Frontier Airlines from Bradley International Airport to Cancun, Mexico and San Juan, Puerto Rico early in 2022.

The Connecticut Airport Authority said nonstop flights to Cancun and San Juan will begin in February.

The service to Cancun International Airport will start on Feb. 17 and operate seasonally, three times a week, according to the Connecticut Airport Authority. Frontier said the introductory fare to Cancun will be $99.

The service to San Juan Airport will start on Feb. 18 and will operate year-round, three times a week. The introductory fare will be $79.

For both destinations, fares must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on Dec. 6 and they will be valid for nonstop travel, on select days of the week between Feb. 17 and April 14, 2022. The airline said a seven-day advance purchase applies.