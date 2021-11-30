Bradley International Airport

Frontier Airlines to Fly Nonstop Between Bradley Airport and Cancun, San Juan

Bradley Airport
Connecticut Airport Authority

There will be new non-stop flights on Frontier Airlines from Bradley International Airport to Cancun, Mexico and San Juan, Puerto Rico early in 2022.

The Connecticut Airport Authority said nonstop flights to Cancun and San Juan will begin in February.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The service to Cancun International Airport will start on Feb. 17 and operate seasonally, three times a week, according to the Connecticut Airport Authority. Frontier said the introductory fare to Cancun will be $99.

The service to San Juan Airport will start on Feb. 18 and will operate year-round, three times a week. The introductory fare will be $79.

Local

north haven 2 mins ago

North Haven Police Report Issues With Phones

Stamford 7 mins ago

State Rep. Caroline Simmons Resigns to Become Mayor of Stamford

For both destinations, fares must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on Dec. 6 and they will be valid for nonstop travel, on select days of the week between Feb. 17 and April 14, 2022.  The airline said a seven-day advance purchase applies.

This article tagged under:

Bradley International AirportBradley Airport
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us