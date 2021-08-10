Noah Webster House is introducing its newest exhibit dedicated to frontline workers.

Created by West Hartford photographer Ginny Kemp, “The Front Line Project” features Hartford area community members who served on the front lines during the pandemic.

Photos: Frontline Workers Commemorated In New Art Exhibit

Museum patrons will be able to view the exhibit this fall all the way through the holiday season.

In addition, visitors of the exhibit will have the chance to add their own experiences and pay tribute through a short, written testimony which will be later archived alongside the exhibit.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The exhibit will premiere with a free reception for everyone on Sept 23 from 5-7 p.m. and will afterward be available to view for price of admission from 1-4 p.m.