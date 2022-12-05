A brand of frozen raspberries is being recalled in several states across the east coast because of the presence of Hepatitis A.

Exportadora Copramar is recalling over 1,250 cases of James Farm frozen raspberries.

U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) testing indicated the presence of Hepatitis A in frozen raspberries with the following information: UPC Code - 76069501010 and Lot Code - 22-165.

The raspberries are sold at Restaurant Depot/Jetro locations across the east coast, including in Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and Delaware, the CDC says. It affects product with a "Best if Used By" date of June 14, 2024.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) classifies Hepatitis A as a liver infection that's very contagious and can last months. It's spread through close personal contact with someone infected, or through food, and symptoms include fatigue, nausea, stomach pain and jaundice.

People with Hepatitis A typically get sick within 15 to 50 days of exposure. Health officials say there's a vaccine that can prevent illness if it's given within two weeks of exposure.

Extreme cases could result in liver failure. People who have eaten the recalled fruit are being advised to talk with their doctor or local health department to determine the best course of treatment.

The raspberries have been taken off shelves at stores and anyone who purchased the product is being contacted about the recall, according to the CDC.

For more information on the recall, click here.