Frozen Sprinkler Line Breaks, Closes Walmart in New Haven

A frozen sprinkler line broke and closed a Walmart in New Haven on Saturday.

City officials said the frozen sprinkler line broke and forced the store on Foxon Boulevard to evacuate. The store was then closed.

Most of the water was contained to the food side of the store. Authorities said the health department responded because the sprinkler water caused damage to some of the food.

Firefighters were able to shut the sprinkler system down and get most of the water out, but investigators said commercial dryers are needed and the sprinklers will need to be repaired.

There is no word on when the store will reopen.

